Kabul [Afghanistan], September 2 (ANI): The Taliban on Thursday said that it has killed 34 members and captured 11 checkpoints of the Afghan resistance forces in the northern Panjshir province.

The information about the incident was provided by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to Sputnik.

Also Read | Australia Reports Record Number of 1,477 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Raging 3rd Coronavirus Wave.

The Taliban attack on Panjshir was launched after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed.

"Our Mujahideen have made enough progress, so far we have captured 11 checkpoints and killed 34 people of resistance forces, including two key commanders. We have now reached the main road of Panjshir and we have captured Shital district and just two Mujahideen were injured," Mujahid said.

Also Read | Hurricane Ida: New York Governor Kathy Hochul Declares State of Emergency Due to Torrential Rain and Heavy Flooding.

Since mid-August, forces opposed to the Taliban have gathered in the valley under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Ahmad Massoud, along with former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, is trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban.

Underlining the aim of resistance forces to defeat the Taliban, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has said the resistance is "based in Panjshir" but will defend the rights of all Afghan citizens.

Last month, the Taliban captured Kabul after mounting a swift offensive in a matter of few weeks.

So far, the Taliban controls all the regions apart from the Panjshir province. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)