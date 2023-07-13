Kabul, July 13: The Taliban has shut down “Teacher Training Centers” in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported. The dissolution of "Teacher Training Centres" was confirmed by instructors who spoke with the Afghan news agency. In a letter published six days ago, the Ministry of Education (MoE) stated that instructors and staff from Teacher Training Centres would be hired to fill open positions in schools, Darul-Ulooms, and seminaries. Notably, the centres were dissolved based on the decree outlined in the letter.

The instructors of the training centres that have been dissolved expressed their concerns and urged the Taliban to review its decision, TOLOnews reported. “In a letter, a special guideline, unfortunately, an educational entity, an administration of the Ministry of Education, a backbone of the society, has been demolished,” said an instructor of Parwan Darul-Mualimeen, Hamid Ahmadzada.

More than 4,000 academics employed by Teacher Training Centres across the nation, according to the centres' instructors, face an uncertain future. In a separate statement, Zabiullah Hashimi, an instructor at the Teacher Training Center in Parwan said, “The Ministry of Education on one hand claims that the school teachers are not professionals and on the other hand, it separates 4,000 academic teachers from the education (sector)."

Criticising the Taliban's move, Farhad Ibrar, a university instructor said, "It is not wise that thousands of instructors lose their jobs and also we will face a shortage of teachers in the future."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)