Kabul [Afghanistan], January 19 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday urged Norway to take lead in recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Deputy of the Prime Minister of IEA in economic affairs Maulaee Kabir met with the Norwegian ambassador to Kabul Andreas Linedman and expressed hope that Norway would recognize the interim government in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

Also Read | Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Provide Meals at the King Center in Atlanta.

Citing Mulaee Kabir, Taliban spokesperson, Inamullah Samangani in a Twitter post said that they have completed the criteria for recognition.

As per Inamulllah Samangani, "IEA has completed all the criteria for recognition and we hope that Norway will take the lead in recognizing them and will also do its part in releasing Afghanistan's assets."

Also Read | Angola To Produce 10.5 Million Carats of Diamonds in 2022 With Revenue of $1.4 Billion.

The Norwegian ambassador said though the country does not have an active embassy in Afghanistan, it is engaged in all incidents currently happening in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)