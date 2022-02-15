Doha [Qatar], February 15 (ANI): A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday began talks with representatives of the Gulf states in Doha.

"A high-level Afghan delegation led by Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the capital of Qatar (Doha) and will discuss a range of issues with the envoys of the Gulf countries on Monday," said Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | Accident in Bolivia: 4 Killed, 22 Injured in a Bus Crash in Chuquisaca Department, Say Reports.

The delegation arrived in Qatar on Sunday. According to the ministry, the delegation of the caretaker government is scheduled to hold talks with representatives of the European Union, the Union of Religious Scholars, and diplomatic missions operating from Qatar on behalf of Kabul.

"The recent visit of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate to Doha is in fact a follow-up to the continuation of diplomatic relations with foreign countries, which will provide the grounds for international recognition," said Nasir Ahmad Haidari, a political analyst.

Also Read | South Korea Rolls Out 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Shots For High-Risk Groups Amid Surge In Omicron Infections.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet.

Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

"This is a very important trip for solving the political challenges in Afghanistan," said Wali Mohammad Sarwari, a university lecturer, reported Tolo News.

Qatar is one of the countries that, according to political analysts, wants to play a mediating role between the current government of Afghanistan and the world, in an effort that is more focused on bilateral interaction.

"One of the demands of the Taliban is to ask Qatar to mediate once again between the Taliban and the US to free the frozen money of Afghanistan," said Sayed Javad Sajjadi, a political analyst.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)