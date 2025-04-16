Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 16 (ANI): Supradip Chakma, Adviser to Bangladesh's Interim Government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met and talked "very positively" and expressed hope that the meeting would definitely yield some good hope and aspiration for the two nations.

In an interview with ANI, he noted that India and Bangladesh have had good ties since the latter's creation. He stated that India and Bangladesh have to remain hand-in-hand in the future to develop and progress ties.

Also Read | L'Oreal Layoffs: French Cosmetic Giant To Cut Half of Jobs in Travel Retail Division Amid Sales Slump and Market Slowdown in China, Says Report.

When asked about the recent meeting between PM Modi and Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, Chakma said, "Well, this is the basic, you see, with the two neighbours, we have a good relations since long since the creation of this nation. So, it is a prime step for the two of us. I seriously believe that the two leaders met together and talked very positively. So, this will definitely yield some good hope, aspiration of two nations and two people. I seriously believe in engagement, and I know that this engagement will give a good result. I believe that in the future, we also have to remain hand in hand to develop and progress our relations and our people."

On April 4, PM Modi met Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. PM Modi underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Bangladesh government would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens To Strip Harvard University of Its Tax-Exempt Status After University Refuses To Accept Policy Changes Ordered by White House.

Chakma stressed that the majority community of Bangladesh needs to adopt a positive attitude and play a role in developing the confidence of the minority community of India.

On being asked about PM Modi's concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, Supradip Chakma said, "Being the minority community member in the cabinet, let me tell you that well, the big community has to take the positive attitude and positive role to develop the confidence of the small group of the country. It is religious, a small community or another small community. It is, I seriously believe, and I always say that let the big community take the role and then they will create confidence and we will believe it. I am there."

On how Bangladesh and India can work together in future for the benefit of the two nations, Supradip Chakma said, "The thing is this very simple one. Engagement is very essential. Let us engage" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)