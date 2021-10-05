Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that the talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are not in his knowledge, reported local media.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ahmad said: "Talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is not in my knowledge", according to Geo News.

Sheikh Rasheed's response came a few days after the government's announcement to initiate disarmament negotiations with some factions of the TTP.

He emphasised that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to hold talks with TTP.

"Negotiations will be done with only those who lay down their arms and recognise the Constitution," Geo News quoted Rasheed as saying.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that his government is in talks with some groups of the TTP for reconciliation.

However, TTP had denied reports of ceasefire and stressed that it is not looking for a peace agreement with Pakistan.

"Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has never announced a ceasefire," TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani had said in a statement, according to Pakistan Today.

"TTP fighters should continue their attacks wherever they are," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)