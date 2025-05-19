Dar es Salaam, May 19 (AP) Tanzania's most prominent opposition leader appeared in court Monday to face treason charges after calling for electoral reforms ahead of October's general election.

A conviction for treason carries a death penalty. But a high-spirited Tundu Lissu wore a T-shirt reading “no reforms, no election” — echoing the call that led to his April 9 arrest after addressing a public rally.

Lissu had embarked on a hunger strike to protest making a virtual court appearance instead of being allowed to show up in person.

The politician, chair of the opposition Chadema party, survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and has spent part of his time in exile since then over threats to his life.

Lissu during his court appearance encouraged supporters not to be afraid, and made victory gestures.

Investigators asked for two more weeks to complete investigations. The trial will proceed on June 2.

Supporters of Lissu have faced a crackdown. A Kenyan opposition politician, Martha Karua, who arrived in Tanzania ahead of the hearing, was deported. A former Kenyan chief justice, Willy Mutunga, and three Kenyan activists were detained.

Kenya's foreign ministry secretary Korir Sing'oei on Monday called for the release of Mutunga and his delegation.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has been accused by human rights activists of using heavy-handed tactics against the opposition. The government denies the claims.

Hassan will be running for another term in the October election, which also will choose members of parliament. The Chadema party has been critical of the absence of an independent electoral commission and laws that it says favour the ruling party, CCM, which has been in power since Tanzania's independence in 1961. (AP)

