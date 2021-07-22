Athens, Jul 22 (AP) Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who gathered in Athens to oppose coronavirus vaccination requirements proposed by the Greek government.

The demonstration in front of the parliament building on Wednesday took place hours after the government submitted legislation to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for employees at nursing homes and care facilities.

Under the draft bill, staff members could be suspended without pay starting in mid-August if they fail to comply.

Officers fired the tear gas and water cannons after protesters attempted to break through a police cordon.

Several thousand people also joined a protest rally in Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki. (AP)

