New York, Jul 15 (AP) The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.

The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and said, “Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us.” Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Police have made no arrests in the killing.

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than USD 2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once-gritty neighbourhood. (AP)

