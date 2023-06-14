London [UK], June 14 (ANI): A Telugu student was stabbed in a tragic incident in London's Wembley on Tuesday.

The deceased, Tejaswini Reddy had apparently gone to London for higher studies where she was attacked with a knife. The incident, according to the London Metropolitan Police, happened on June 13.

Additionally, a 28-year-old woman was also stabbed. She was hurt and taken to a hospital, where it is stated that she is now out of danger.

According to an official statement of London's Metropolitan Police Service, a 23-year-old man, who officers previously named publicly, was located in Harrow at around 18:00hrs on Tuesday (yesterday).

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on murder charges and taken into custody at a north London police station. It all happened following a fatal stabbing in Wembley which occured at 09:59hrs on Tuesday (June 13) to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Neeld Crescent in London.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and two women were treated for stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed," London's Metropolitan Police Service said in an official release.

A relative of Tejasvini in Hyderabad, Vijay said, "She is my cousin. My other cousin also stayed there. They used to stay together, however, he moved out as the distance from his job was far from the accommodation."

A Brazilian who also resided in one of the apartment's rooms, where the deceased girl lived is thought to have committed the crime. However, police said they were investigating the case.

Her relative said the girl (victim) lived in a state accommodation. "There are separate rooms with a common kitchen and a common washroom. So, that boy (accused) might have come to the flat beside. They did not even talk to each other properly."

