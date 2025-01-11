Bogota [Colombia], January 11 (ANI/WAM): At least 10 people have died after a small aircraft crashed in north-western Colombia, authorities confirmed on Friday, reported Xinhua.

The plane, operated by Pacifica Travel, was reported missing on Wednesday en route from Jurado to Medellin and crashed in a rural area of Urrao, a municipality in the northwest Colombian department of Antioquia. Two crew members and eight passengers were on board at the time.

Also Read | Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Working Hours for Employees?.

"Unfortunately, there are no survivors. We have 37 personnel working at the site, and we are expediting the second stage, which involves recovering the bodies and coordinating with judicial police," said Carlos Rios Puerta, director of Antioquia's risk management department.

Adverse weather conditions, he said, are complicating the recovery process, as it must be conducted on the ground without the support of helicopters.

Also Read | UFO Sighting or Alien Activity? Florida-Bound Surjet Flight Crew Witnesses Claims Close Encounter With 'Unknown Glowing Objects' Over the Bahamas.

Pacifica Travel released a statement expressing its commitment to supporting the victims' families. "We will be with them at all times, providing assistance and meeting every need arising from this tragic event." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)