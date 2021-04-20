Damascus [Syria], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Terrorists in Syria are planning attacks on state institutions in major cities ahead of the presidential election, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"Illegal armed groups have planned terrorist attacks and attacks on government agencies in large cities in order to destabilise the situation in the country ahead of the presidential election in Syria," Karpov said at a briefing.

The terrorists are trained in the training camps of the militants, which are located "in the territories not controlled by the Syrian authorities, including in the At-Tanf zone, which is controlled by the US armed forces".

The Parliament of Syria has announced that the country will hold its presidential election on May 26, while the candidate registration is to begin on April 19. The announcement was made by the parliament speaker on Sunday.

"It was decided that Wednesday, May 26, will be the presidential election day for Syrian citizens who are in Syria. For Syrian citizens who are outside of Syria, the election will be held at diplomatic missions on May 20, from 7 am to 7 pm local time," the decision voiced at the parliamentary session said. (ANI/Sputnik)

