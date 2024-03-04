Berlin, Mar 4 (AP) Thousands of flights and trains are expected to be cancelled again this week in Germany after two unions on Monday called for more strikes over wages and working conditions.

Negotiations continue for ground staff of German airline Lufthansa and German rail operator's Deutsche Bahn train drivers. German train drivers' union GDL and Ver.di called for the strikes on Thursday and Friday.

Also Read | Apple Fined About USD 2 Billion for Abusing Its Dominant Position in Market for Distribution of Music Streaming Apps.

Around 200,000 air passengers will be affected by the two-day strike, according to an initial estimate by the Lufthansa Group, meaning that around 1,000 flights per day will be cancelled as during previous strikes, German news agency dpa reported.

The strike on long-distance and regional train services begins at 2.00 a.m. (0100GMT) on Thursday and will affect millions of travellers.

Also Read | Apple Fined ‘USD 2 Billion’ by European Union for Using Its App Store To Thwart Alternative Music Streaming Services: Report.

According to GDL, the strike is set to last until 1 p.m. on Friday. In freight transport, the strike will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (1700GMT) and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. Friday.

In addition to pay raises, GDL has been calling for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay cut, which Deutsche Bahn has refused.

The Ver.di union seeks a 12.5 per cent pay raise, or at least 500 euros (USD 542) more per month, in negotiations for nearly 25,000 Lufthansa ground workers including check-in, aircraft handling, maintenance and freight staff.

Coinciding contract negotiations have resulted in several recent walkouts in the rail, air and local transport sectors in Germany. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)