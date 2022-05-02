Kathmandu, May 2 (PTI) A truck carrying six Chinese labourers met with an accident in Nepal's Makwanpur district on Monday, killing three of them and leaving the other three severely injured.

The accident happened when the six Chinese labourers were on their way to their duty to build a fast-track road in the area and the loader truck they were travelling in turned upside down.

“In the accident three Chinese labourers were killed and another three injured. The accident happened when a loader they were riding on turned upside down,” a senior police officer said.

The injured Chinese labourers are undergoing treatment at Hetauda Hospital, the officer said.

