Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries and observer members attend a session during the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 14, 2019

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The three-day meeting of prosecutors general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states from Wednesday.

The nineteenth meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states will be hosted by Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India on Friday.

In this connection, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, along with other senior officials, will also host the preceding meeting of the Experts / Officials on October 27-28, 2021, according to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Both the meetings will be conducted through Video Conferencing mode.

The Experts Group will discuss and share their experiences, best practices and the governing laws of the country relating to the agenda of the meeting i.e. Combating the Menace of Trafficking of persons especially in Women and Children and shall also finalize the draft protocol, to be signed in the meeting of Prosecutors General, the ministry noted.

In the Nineteenth Meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO, member states will further deliberate on strengthening cooperation in preventing and combating the growing threat of trafficking in persons especially women and children; exchange of information and best practices in the field of laws; cooperation amongst the educational training institutions and anti-trafficking bodies of the SCO Member States.

A Protocol (Minutes) incorporating the deliberations/decisions of the Nineteenth Meeting of Prosecutors General of the SCO Member States shall be signed and adopted by the SCO Member States.

The Prosecutors & Attorney General and senior officials/experts from the Ministries of Law & Justice of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be participating in the Meeting.

The SCO Secretariat will be providing necessary assistance during the three days' deliberations. (ANI)

