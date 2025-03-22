Las Cruces, Mar 22 (AP) At least three people were killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting at a park in the desert city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, police said Saturday.

Police were asking Saturday for bystanders to share videos and other tips as they continued to seek a suspect or suspects in the attack, which occurred at about 10 pm on Friday in the city's Young Park, a music and recreation venue.

Gunshot victims were sent to all three local hospitals, as well as to University Medical Center of El Paso, the regional trauma centre, according to police and hospital officials.

Six patients arrived at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces by ambulance and private car, said marketing and communications director Andrew Cummins, and five of those have been transported to El Paso.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo put numbers to the tragedy.

“Part of me wanted to write that this is something you never really think this is going to happen in your city, but that actually feels deeply untrue,” she wrote. “Honestly now days a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will.”

Las Cruces sits on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande River in southern New Mexico, about 41 miles (66 kilometres) north of the US-Mexican border.

The Las Cruces Police Department said police and fire personnel who arrived at the park in response to reports of gunfire are being assisted in their investigation by New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The department was still on scene Saturday and the area around the park was closed to traffic, according to local media reports. (AP)

