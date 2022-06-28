Missouri [US], June 28 (ANI): Three people are dead and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck on Monday in Missouri, said Justin Dunn, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal.

Two people from the train were killed in addition to one person who was in the dump truck, he said.

This comes as an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck on Monday in Missouri, US. The collision was the second in two days in which an Amtrak train hit a passenger vehicle.

On Sunday, 85 passengers were on board a train in rural California that hit a vehicle. Three people were killed and two people suffered major injuries, according to officials. All of the victims were in the vehicle, the state highway patrol officials added.

In the latest incident, according to Dunn, preliminary reports indicate that the Amtrak train traveling to Chicago struck a dump truck at a railroad crossing that was "uncontrolled." An uncontrolled crossing means there were no lights or mechanized arms.

"The train had approximately eight cars including a baggage car. Seven cars have derailed. There are multiple injuries and we can confirm there are three fatalities, two on the train and one in the dump truck," Dunn said, reported CNN. Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are assisting.

In a communication, Amtrak media centre on its website wrote, "On June 27 at 12:42 p.m. CT, Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed 8 cars and 2 locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri."According to the company's statement, there were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries.

Following the incident, the company said that local authorities are currently assisting customers. "Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs."Amtrak said that individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available, it added.

According to Dunn, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal, a school has been turned into a triage center for victims with minor injuries.

Governor Mike Parson tweeted that the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol and other personnel were responding. "We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon ... We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted," Parson said. (ANI)

