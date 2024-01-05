By Ashoke Raj

Dhaka, [Bangladesh], January 5 (ANI): Three members of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have arrived in Dhaka ahead of Bangladesh's 12th general election on January 7. They will actively participate as part of the international election observer team, contributing to the monitoring process.

According to an official from the Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi, "three senior members of the Election Commission of India is among those who have landed in Dhaka as part of the international election observer."

The Election Commission has made thorough arrangements for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election on January 7 to ensure a peaceful process. Despite the preparations, the opposition BNP has decided to boycott the polls.

International election expert teams from the European Union are present in Dhaka, with foreign observers from various countries, including a Commonwealth team, set to monitor the elections.

In its first press briefing, the newly appointed MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised that "the elections in Bangladesh, is the domestic affair of Bangladesh. It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future."

Meanwhile, Bangaldesh based Newspaper Daily Star reported that the ruling Awami League held a meeting with a Commonwealth election observer group on Friday ahead of the elections.

Bangladesh's Road Transport Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, led the 10-member Awami League delegation while former Jamaican Prime Minister Orette Bruce Golding headed the 15-member Commonwealth team.

Welcoming the Commonwealth election observation team, the ruling party reiterated its commitment to making the January 7 election free, fair and acceptable.

Earlier on Thursday, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina appealed to the people to vote her party back to power for a straight fourth term by casting votes in Sunday's general election, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Today I've appeared before you to ask for votes in favour of the symbol, Boat, the call has come, it's time to take the road" she said in a televised address to the nation.

In her speech, Sheikh Hasina said she is seeking another five-year term in office to make the development sustainable, work to improve people's living standards and build a developed smart Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty reported the Dhaka Tribune.

The upcoming general election in Bangladesh will witness participation from approximately 30 countries and 180 overseas observers, signifying international interest and observation in the electoral process. (ANI)

