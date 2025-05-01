Tel Aviv [Israel], May 1 (ANI/TPS): A short while ago, three Syrian-Druze citizens were evacuated from Syria to receive medical treatment in Israel.

The injured citizens were evacuated to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed, after sustaining injuries in Syrian territory.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it is monitoring developments in the region, and IDF troops are deployed and prepared for defense and developments in Syria. (ANI/TPS)

