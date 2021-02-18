Johannesburg, Feb 18 (PTI) Three workers were killed at the South African Arcelor Mittal plant when a 90 metre stack collapsed on the control room where they were working, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Arcelor Mittal South Africa (AMSA) confirmed in the statement that the bodies of the three workers have been recovered.

“All three employees succumbed to injuries sustained in an incident at the company's Vanderbijlpark Works yesterday morning in which a portion of a 90m stack at one of the operation's coke batteries failed and fell onto the coke battery control room in which the three employees were working.

“On behalf of the ArcelorMittal South Africa board, management and employees, our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go to the families and colleagues of the deceased,” said Kobus Verster, Chief Executive Officer of AMSA.

“The families of the employees have been informed and are receiving the necessary support from the company,” he said.

Verster said that the company has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NIMSA) earlier claimed that there had been an explosion at the plant. However, AMSA denied the claim.

The plant is part of the South African operations of the global empire of Indian-born steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)