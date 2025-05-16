Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Tibet Museum commemorated the 48th International Museum Day in the north Indian Hill town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning, in which various Tibetan artists were invited to showcase their art.

Tenzin Topdhen, director of the Tibet museum, told ANI that they are celebrating the 48th International Museum Day today because on May 18 (Sunday) it is a Holiday.

"We are celebrating the 48th International Museum Day. It is actually going to happen on 18th of May every year but we're preponing because 18th is a holiday for us. We are celebrating it in pretty big ways because three things are happening simultaneously," Topdhen said.

He further said that they would inaugurate the second volume of the Tibetan Museum's journal, which has seven different editors who have contributed to the journal.

"There are seven different Tibetan artist who are displaying their art and through their art we want to showcase the richness of Tibet and how Tibetan struggle have changed over the period of time and this is also important as we have invited 30 Tibetan students from Tibetan Children's Village, TCV school and they also will come to know what is the Tibetan youth entrepreneurship is all about. The third thing is that we are also commemorating the 30th anniversary of the abduction of the 11th Panchen Lama. So it is actually on the 17th of May tomorrow, but we are commemorating this very sad day in the history of Tibet," he added.

Meanwhile, a Tibetan writer, Bhuchung D Sonam, said that the Tibet Museum has organised this small festival.

"The Tibet Museum has organised this small festival, including Tibetan writers and artists, publishers and Live paintings and these things are really important for us to tell our stories in a more human based experience. And I think art, whether it is painting or dollmaking or publication. I think it is really important for us to make sure that we tell our stories in a way that people can understand and emotionally can be connected," the Tibetan writer said.

The event was presided over by DIIR (Department of Information and International Relations) Secretary Karma Choeying, with Additional Secretaries Tenzin Lekshay and Namgyal Tsewang.

International Museum Day is celebrated by museums across the globe on May 18, with the aim to generate awareness about the significant role of museums in community building, national and international cooperation as well as cultural exchange. (ANI)

