Brussels [Belgium], April 10 (ANI): Representative Rigzin Genkhang and EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok of the Office of Tibet Brussels met with Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) to urgently draw attention to the worsening human rights situation and the growing repression faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule, as reported by Tibet.net.

The delegation called on Europe to bolster its efforts in advocating for the rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people.

According to Tibet.net, the Tibetan delegation highlighted a series of pressing issues, with particular focus on the recent death of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, a prominent Tibetan religious leader, who died under suspicious circumstances while in Chinese custody in Vietnam.

Further, Central Tibetan Administration condemned the "repression" and called on the international community to demand accountability from both the Chinese and Vietnamese authorities.

The tragic incident has further raised alarms about the treatment of Tibetans by Chinese authorities, both within Tibet and abroad.

In their meetings, representative Rigzin Genkhang stressed the escalating repression Tibetans face as China intensifies its control over the region.

He urged MEPs to take more concrete actions to advocate for Tibet using every diplomatic and legislative tool available, particularly as China continues its aggressive policies aimed at eradicating Tibetan culture, language, and religious practices. "The international community cannot remain silent as the situation in Tibet deteriorates further," Genkhang emphasized, as cited by Tibet.net.

The MEPs expressed profound concern over the ongoing oppression in Tibet and reiterated their commitment to raising the issue in parliamentary debates and diplomatic engagements.

Several MEPs pledged to continue to press for greater European involvement in supporting Tibetan human rights, underscoring the importance of standing with Tibet in the face of Chinese repression, Tiebt.net reported.

Representative Rigzin Genkhang expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for its steadfast support of the Tibetan cause, noting that the EU's solidarity is crucial in keeping the issue of Tibet alive on the global stage.

He reaffirmed the Central Tibetan Administration's commitment to resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict through the Middle Way Approach, a peace-driven strategy conceived by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which advocates for genuine autonomy for Tibet within China while preserving Tibet's distinct cultural and religious heritage, as reported by Tibet.net.

As Tibet faces an increasingly dire future under Chinese rule, the appeal from Tibetans to the European Parliament underscores the urgency of collective international action in defending the rights of the Tibetan people. (ANI)

