New South Wales [Australia], February 12 (ANI): The Australian Tibetan Youth Leadership and Advocacy Training officially kicked off on Wednesday, with the event gathering 30 young Tibetan participants from six regions across Australia.

The event is designed to provide the participants with leadership and advocacy skills while reinforcing their commitment to the Tibetan cause. Organised by the Tibet Information Office, the workshop aims to connect participants with key stakeholders and inspire active engagement in both the Tibetan movement and local community initiatives.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported, "The Australian Tibetan Youth Leadership and Advocacy Training officially began on 12 February 2025 at the Karuna Retreat Centre in the Blue Mountains, Australia, as reported by. The event gathered 30 young Tibetan participants from six regions across Australia, aiming to equip them with essential leadership and strategic skills while strengthening their dedication to the Tibetan cause."

As per information from the CTA, the event was organised by the Tibet Information Office, and the leadership workshop served as a platform for connecting with key stakeholders, including the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Tibet Support Groups, and local policymakers.

Tenzin Lekshay, the Official Spokesperson for the CTA, delivered the keynote address, inspiring young Tibetans to remain motivated and actively engage in the Tibetan cause. On behalf of the CTA, he also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the chief guests for their unwavering support. The event highlighted the shared experiences of Tibetans and Aboriginal communities, emphasising the significance of young Tibetans participating in both the Tibetan movement and local councils to build stronger support networks and enhance their influence.

The CTA, often referred to as the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, is the administrative and political body that represents the interests of the Tibetan people, primarily those living outside Tibet, following the Chinese occupation of Tibet in 1950.

Established in 1959 after Dalai Lama's escape to India, the CTA is headquartered in Dharamshala, India, and serves as the central institution promoting the Tibetan cause. Its role involves advocating for the preservation of Tibetan culture, religion, and language, while seeking a peaceful resolution to the Tibet issue, including the aspiration for autonomy or self-determination for Tibet under Chinese rule.

The China-Tibet issue centers around Tibet's political status. China claims Tibet as an integral part of its territory, while many Tibetans seek greater autonomy or independence, citing cultural, religious, and human rights concerns. The conflict has led to ongoing tensions, with disputes over Tibet's governance and its religious freedom. (ANI)

