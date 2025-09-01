Cologne [Germany], September 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called on Tamil diaspora in Germany to extend as much support as possible to Tamil Nadu and their native villages.

Addressing at the 'Great Tamil Dream - Tamil Diaspora Meet' held in Cologne, Germany, CM Stalin expressed pride in the achievement of Tamils and urged them to contribute to their motherland.

Appealing to the diaspora, he said, "While we extend opportunities and support, I request you in return to contribute to your motherland. Invest in Tamil Nadu, promote our State's potential within your companies, support government schools in your native villages, and encourage education for underprivileged children. Above all, do not forget your Tamil identity, your roots, and your language."

CM Stalin highlighted the "Roots to Heritage" initiative, started in 2023, which brings back children of diaspora families to Tamil Nadu to reconnect with their cultural roots. So far, 292 participants from 15 countries have benefited.

Chief Minister recalled the emotional connect Tamil leaders such as CN Annadurai (Perarignar Anna) expressed during visits to countries like Malaysia and Singapore, when the overwhelming love of Tamils abroad moved them to silence.

Stalin appreciated the achievements of Tamils in Germany and across Europe, emphasising how their growth adds pride to Tamil Nadu and the Dravidian movement. He highlighted that under the Dravidian Model Governance, Tamil Nadu has been progressing rapidly, particularly in industrial growth.

He detailed his global visits - to the UAE, Japan, Spain, Singapore, and the USA - which have attracted significant investments to Tamil Nadu, creating employment opportunities for its people.

Stalin highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the state government for Tamils living overseas, including the safe return of those affected by wars in Ukraine, Israel, and other countries. He also pointed out that under the "Search for Roots" programme, 292 people from 15 countries had come to Tamil Nadu to reconnect with their families.

He further urged the diaspora to ensure that their children remain connected to their identity and heritage.

"At least once a year, visit Tamil Nadu, take your children to Keezhadi and Porunai archaeological museums, and tell them about our history and culture."

Stalin is on eight-day visit to Germany and United Kingdom to secure industrial investment to the state (ANI)

