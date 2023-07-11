New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid spoke at length about climate change on Tuesday and said that everyone wants the small island states to be part of the debate on climate change.

During his address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the national capital today, Abdulla Shahid said, "We intend to never give up because we can’t. Everyone who wants to speak about climate change, they want to speak on the small island state. They want us to the part of the debate."

Calling Maldives a "bridge builder" on climate change issues, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said, "We have always prioritized the welfare of the small states. The Maldives story showcases how a small state can defend itself and others in their interest. Size does not determine destiny."

He said that he is very optimistic about the fact that Maldives has a strategic location, and added, "I am very optimistic. Small islands are going to survive... and humanity is going to survive. We need to bring the small island states together and middle incomes countries too."

"Maldives is the heart of the Indian Ocean. The strategic location comes with a serious responsibility. It understands the crucial space it has in the Indian Ocean. We understand our role in it. The fate of the Indian Ocean and ours is connected," he said.

"What we seek is partnership and cooperation. This is what I mean by the pragmatic approach. As early as 1987, Maldives was talking about Global warming because we were already seeing the impacts," the minister added.

The Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid is on a two day visit to India.

Earlier today, he met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and held delegation-level talks with him. The two sides discussed several bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Moreover, India and Maldives also exchanged nine new Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) today.

"Today, #Maldives and #India exchanged 9 new MoUs under Phase II of the High Impact Community Development Projects Scheme," the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid tweeted. (ANI)

