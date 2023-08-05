London, Aug 5 (AP) The death toll from a landslide that hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia increased to 17, officials and news reports said on Saturday, on the third day of a search and rescue operation.

The landslide hit the Shovi area on Thursday. Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels.

Also Read | Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Woman's Husband Files FIR Against Her for Marrying Another Man Without Filing for Divorce.

The head of the Georgian Internal Affairs Ministry's Emergency Management Service, Temur Mgebrishvili, confirmed the death of 17 people and noted that 18 people were still unaccounted for.

Georgian authorities said that, of the dead, they had only been able to identify seven people and that DNA analysis would determine the identity of the other victims.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Hits Hindu Kush Region; Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Officials said the landslide apparently was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)