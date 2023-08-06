Beijing [China], August 6 (ANI): After an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolted China's Shandong province on Sunday, the number of people injured in the region has risen to 21, reported CNN.

The quake struck Pingyuan County in Eastern China in the early hours of the morning today at 2:33 a.m. local time.

A depth of 10 km was registered, at which the quake occurred, CNN reported citing China Earthquake Networks Center.

The people who have been reported injured are from the cities of Dezhou and Liaocheng, according to the officials. As a result of the earthquake, material damage has also been reported.

Earlier today, Beijing Railway announced the cancellation of over 60 trains.

126 homes were reported to have collapsed due to the earthquake, CNN reported citing the state broadcaster CCTV.

Teams of urgent rescuers have been sent. According to the Beijing Municipal Earthquake Bureau, the Chinese capital Beijing, which is more than 300 kilometres from the epicentre, experienced vibrations overnight.

The quake was centred 26 kilometres south of Dezhou city in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Further details awaited as the rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

