Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): A day after US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Joe Biden as his presidential victory was certified by the Electoral College on Monday, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that it was "too soon to give up", adding that the Republican Party must learn to fight.

The President shared a news article titled "Trump's allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden" on Twitter, where he said: "Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!"

McConnell on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Biden for the first time and publicly acknowledged him in the position after the US Electoral College on Monday officially certified the former vice-president's victory in the polls.

"Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20. The Electoral College has spoken. Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden," he said during a speech from the Senate floor, reported New York Times.

The final Electoral College results were 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump. The Electoral College votes will be sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session, the final stage of the election, which is scheduled for January 6.

This comes as the US President continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Biden's win, alleging fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials in battleground states having already certified the President-elect's victory in the presidential polls. (ANI)

