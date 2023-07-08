New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Ausaf Sayeed, secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs) travelled to Palestine for a two-day visit from July 5-7.

During the visit, Sayeed met Palestine Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and Diplomatic Advisor to the President, Majdi Khaldi.

Also Read | Lebanon Mosque Shooting: At Least One Dead, Five Injured After Firing Inside Mosque in Bar Elias Town, Says Security Official.

Representative Office of India to Palestine tweeted, "Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, @SecretaryCPVOIA, called on PM of , H.E. @DrShtayyeh. The whole gamut of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries including development & economic cooperation were discussed."

The discussions between Majdi Khaldi and Ausaf Sayeed highlighted the importance of strengthening the partnership between India and Palestine.

Also Read | India: Lung Disease Turns Budhpura into ‘village of Widows’.

Following the meeting, Representative Office of India to Palestine in a tweet stated, "Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, @SecretaryCPVOIA, called on Diplomatic Advisor to President of ,H.E. Dr. Majdi Khaldi. Discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening - partnership through exploring various horizons of cooperation."

Sayeed commissioned the National Printing Press of Palestine in Surda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. He also visited the India-Palestine Techno Park in Birzeit and project sites of Centre for Empowerment of Women (Turathi) and the Palestine Diplomatic Institute.

Representative Office of India to Palestine tweeted, "Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, @SecretaryCPVOIA, reviewed the progress of GOI-funded projects: India-Palestine Techno Park at Birzeit, Centre for Women Empowerment "Turathi", & Institute of Diplomacy in Surda."

Sayeed held a meeting with Palestine's Minister of Health Mai Kaileh, discussing ways to further enhance cooperation between India and Palestine in the healthcare sector.

Representative Office of India to Palestine tweeted, "Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) called on H.E. Dr. Mai Kaileh, Minister of Heath, State of Palestine & discussed ways & means to further enhance cooperation in health sector between India and Palestine."

Sayeed and Mai Kaileh jointly inaugurated the Artificial Limb Fitment Camp at Abu Rayya Rehabilitation Centre, organised by government of India in association with Bhagvan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur, the MEA said in the release, adding, "The camp is expected to benefit about 600 Palestinians."

During his visit, Sayeed interacted with the Palestinian alumni of Indian universities under the scholarship scheme of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

Further, according to MEA press release, India has been extending various forms of economic assistance to Palestine amounting to approximately USD 130.5 million. Over the years, more than 12,000 Palestinian students have graduated from Indian Universities.

"During the visit, he also interacted with the Palestinian Alumni of Indian Universities under the scholarship scheme of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations," MEA said in the press release.

It added, "Scholarships and capacity building of Palestinian youth has been an important component of India's development assistance to Palestine. More than 12,000 Palestinian students have graduated from Indian Universities over the years, and more than 1,300 Palestinian officials have undergone training under our ITEC programme."

According to MEA, India has also extended budget support to the Palestinian authority.

Further in the press release, the MEA stated, "India has been extending various forms of economic assistance to Palestine amounting to approximately US$ 130.5 million, including USD 70.6 million worth of developmental assistance. India has also provided budgetary support to the tune of USD 39 million to the Palestinian Authority."

It added, "Since 2002, India has contributed a total of USD 29.53 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)." The MEA noted that Ausaf Sayeed's visit reaffirmed India's continued developmental support to the people of Palestine." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)