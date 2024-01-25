Washington, DC [US], January 25 (ANI): Top US lawmakers bid farewell to the outgoing Indian Ambassador, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who will finish his mission as a diplomat in the country on January 31, 2024.

The event was held at the India House in Washington, and US lawmakers Senator Mark Warner, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Senator Jon Ossoff as well as White House Director of National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta hailed Sandhu for his significant contribution to strengthening the India-US relationship.

Also Read | US Shocker: California Woman Fatally Stabs Boyfriend Over 100 Times in 'Cannabis-Induced Psychosis', Sentenced to Probation and Community Service.

At the event, Senator Mark Warner lauded the outgoing ambassador and noted that relations between the two countries are based on common values and democracy.

"We dealt with each other as friends, and we realized that the core, the friendship between our two countries is based on common values, around decency, around democracy, around, on innovation. And I will make one prediction. While Ambassador Sandu may be leaving this post, I believe and hope with all my heart that he has more public service in his future," he said.

Also Read | Maine’s Top Court Defers Decision on Former President Donald Trump’s Ballot Eligibility, Awaits US Supreme Court Verdict.

Moreover, Senator Klobuchar said, "We know there are challenges ahead but this is a relationship between our countries that has always been strong and is always moving in the right direction...We are so proud of them in Minnesota and what they have contributed. We see a growing trade relationship. We see our companies doing more and more business with India. And I had a delightful time discussing with the prime minister. And as Senator Warner remembers, a lot of the members when we were in India wanted to discuss complex issues of national security."

Senator Ossoff thanked envoy Sandhu for contributing to the bilateral relationship between the two countries and said, "We have built a tremendously effective working relationship during your time here, helping to expand agricultural trade between the state of Georgia and India. I mentioned to the ambassador when I first arrived that one of my goals was to reduce tariffs on us pecan exports to India. And the ambassador and I worked together to secure a 70% reduction on those tariffs."

Other special guests included President Joe Biden's top officials, Rahul Gupta, Neera Tanden and Nisha Biswal, who, in their remarks, spoke about their admiration for the India Envoys work towards building India-US relations stronger.

White House Director of National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta underscored the achievements of Ambassdor Sandhu and how the outgoing envoy is leaving a tangible legacy in the country.

Gupta underscored the achievements of Ambassdor Sandhu and how the outgoing envoy is leaving a tangible legacy in the country.

Gupta said, "He has been working to ensure that this relationship is not just government to government, that it is not just about ties between our parliament, but that it reflects the really deep and rich relationship between our people. He recognized very early on the importance of the diaspora community in elevating this relationship."

Moreover, the members of sikh community also honoured the outgoing ambassador.

US Senator Joe Manchin and White House senior adviser John Podesta also presided over the event.

John Podesta said, "I know that your second act will be almost as good as all the service you've provided to India in your service to the United States. We've developed a great friendship and a great partnership, and tremendous work together. And that couldn't happen without you. It's really been a pleasure."

Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020.

Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.Born on January 23, 1963, in a family of educationists, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar and graduated with History Honors from St. Stephens' College, Delhi. He pursued a Master's Degree in International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.

Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.

He came to Washington from Sri Lanka where he had a remarkably successful tenure as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. Sandhu was the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013.

Besides this, he has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities - as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.

He was an Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997 and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.

In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Ambassador Sandhu started his diplomatic career in the former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political)/Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kyiv from 1992 to 1994. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)