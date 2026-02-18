New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia to India, has spotlighted the deepening cooperation between India and Estonia in digital technologies and artificial intelligence, coinciding with the participation of Estonia's President in the prestigious India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here.

Speaking to ANI, Luup expressed delight over the high-level engagement, saying, "We are very happy that the President of Estonia is in India for the AI Summit. Estonia is often called e-Estonia, and now we are also moving forward with AI."

She highlighted recent advancements shared by the President in his speeches, noting, "He introduced a new program called AI Leap, which is about bringing AI to schools."

This initiative aligns with Estonia's forward-looking approach to integrating AI into education, building on its global reputation as 'e-Estonia' for pioneering digital governance.

Luup further underscored Estonia's committed involvement at the event, adding, "And of course, we are planning to participate actively in the AI Summit. Tomorrow we will have two side events where the President will speak."

She framed AI collaboration as a mutually beneficial frontier, concluding, "So this is a topic of common interest, common concern, common possibility."

The remarks come amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, which commenced on February 16 and continues until February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, it has drawn policymakers, industry experts, academicians, innovators, and civil society representatives from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including around 20 heads of state or government and 45 ministers.

Guided by the three foundational pillars, People, Planet, and Progress, the summit promotes human-centric AI that upholds rights and equity, environmentally sustainable development, and inclusive progress toward the vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and AI for humanity.

Estonia, leveraging its 'e-Estonia' legacy, is using the platform to advance bilateral ties with India in AI, emerging technologies, and related domains, with the President's active participation, including side events, reflecting shared priorities in responsible and innovative AI governance. (ANI)

