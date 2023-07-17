Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tallinn, Jul 17 (AP) Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia's mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions.

The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday but did not specify the reason.

Also Read | China GDP Growth: Chinese Economy Grew 6.3% in the Second Quarter, Lower Than Expected as Momentum Slows.

News reports said local residents heard explosions before dawn, but there was no confirmation.

The 19-kilometre bridge that was opened in 2018 is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula. (AP)

Also Read | Georgia Suspect in Four Deaths, Killed in Shootout With Police, Three Officers Inured During Exchange of Gunfire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)