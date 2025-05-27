Merseyside [United Kingdom], May 27 (ANI): The celebration during Liverpool FC's 20th top-flight English League title win took a tragic turn on Monday (local time) when a car drove into fans during their open-top bus parade on Water Street in Liverpool's city centre, injuring 47 people, including four children, as reported by the New York Times.

The incident took place close to the end of the 10-mile-long parade route.

Also Read | Volvo Layoffs: Swedish Car Company Announces Massive Job Cuts; To Slash 3,000 Jobs as Part of Major Cost-Cutting Initiative.

According to the NYT, citing emergency services, 27 of the injured 47 have been hospitalised, with two, one of them a child, seriously injured. The remaining 20 others were treated at the scene.

A paramedic on a bike was also struck but wasn't seriously hurt, while four individuals, including a child, were temporarily trapped under the car, as reported by the NYT.

Also Read | UK: Car Crashes Into Liverpool Fans During Parade for Premier League Title Celebrations, Driver Arrested (Watch Videos).

Earlier on Monday, the Merseyside Police received calls around 6 PM (local time) about reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians.

A suspect in the incident, a 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area, has been arrested, which the police believe to be have behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

As per the NYT, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims, during a Monday night press conference, said that the police consider this an isolated incident and are not looking for any additional suspects. Authorities are not treating the act as terrorism.

Following the incident, the football club issued a statement expressing their thoughts and prayers to the victims affected by the incident.

"We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident," the club stated on X.

NBA legend and a stakeholder in the club, Lebron James, also issued a statement on X.

"OMG!!!! WTH. My deepest thoughts and prayers goes out to everyone affected that attended LFC Premier League trophy parade today! Such a senseless act!" he stated.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also took to X, condemning the gruesome act, saying that the scenes at the site were "appalling".

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling -- my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate," the UK PM said.

Liverpool FC lifted their second Premier League Trophy on Sunday and were celebrating their incredible season with an open-top bus parade before the incident took place.

"This is by far the number one - it's beyond what you can expect, what you can dream of...You can't imagine what this is like - I've won a few things before but you can't compare them to this. Young, old, every age is here - look them in the eyes and it says it all... You can hardly believe there are [still] more citizens of Liverpool [for us to see later on the route]. All through the route there's been so, so many people - it's beyond my dreams," Club head coach Arne Slot said during the parade as quoted by the Premier League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)