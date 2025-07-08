Washington, Jul 8 (AP) For the first time in almost 20 years, travellers may no longer be required to take off their shoes during security screenings at certain US airports.

The Transportation Security Administration is looking to abandon the additional security step that has for years bedeviled anyone passing through US airports for, according to media reports.

If implemented, it would put an end to a security screening mandate put in place almost 20 years ago, several years after “shoe bomber” Richard Reid's failed attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001.

The travel newsletter Gate Access was first to report that the security screening change is coming. ABC News reported on an internal memo sent to TSA officers last week that states the new policy lets travellers keep their shoes on during screenings at many US airports beginning this Sunday.

The plan is for the change to occur at all US airports soon, the memo said.

Travellers were able to skirt extra security requirement if they were part of the TSA PreCheck programme, which costs around USD 80 for five years. The program allows airline passengers to get through the screening process without removing shoes, belts or light jackets.

The TSA has not officially confirmed the reported security screening change yet. (AP)

