Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], February 19 (ANI): In what has been described as the biggest tribal clashes in recent history, Papua New Guinea's northern highlands witnessed a devastating episode resulting in at least 64 casualties, Al Jazeera reported citing local reports.

The violence erupted at dawn on Sunday in the Wapenamanda District of Enga Province, involving the Ambulin and Sikin tribes along with their respective allies. The clashes, marked by the use of high-powered firearms such as AK47 and M4 rifles, left a grim trail of 64 bodies strewn across the roadside, grasslands, and hills of Wapenamanda by Monday morning, Al Jazeera reported citing a report from Post-Courier newspaper.

George Kakas, a senior officer in the country's police force, expressed the unprecedented scale of the bloodshed, saying, "This is by far the largest [killing] I've seen in Enga, maybe in all of Highlands as well, in Papua New Guinea." The intensity of the conflict surpassed previous clashes involving the same tribes, which resulted in 60 deaths in Enga Province the previous year.

The aftermath has left communities devastated and mentally stressed, with Kakas struggling to comprehend the scale of the tragedy. In the capital, Port Moresby, opponents of Prime Minister James Mara's government urgently called for action, including the swift deployment of additional troops to the afflicted area. They implored the government to investigate the sources of firearms and ammunition contributing to the violence.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed deep concern over the distressing developments, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. "That is very disturbing news that has come out of Papua New Guinea," he remarked in a radio interview on Monday.

Australia, in support of its neighbouring nation, has been actively involved in providing significant assistance, particularly in training police officers and enhancing security measures in Papua New Guinea. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of this unprecedented violence, international attention and support remain crucial in addressing the root causes and preventing future tragedies, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

