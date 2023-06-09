Dubai, Jun 9 (AP) Rich tributes were paid to the late Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, at a prayer meeting here attended by dignitaries, business partners, well-wishers, religious and community leaders.

S.P. Hinduja died in London on May 17 after being unwell for some time. He was 87.

At the commemoration event, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, spoke of S.P. Hinduja as a businessman with sharp acumen and as a warm and friendly person who valued relationships.

Sheikh Nahyan praised S.P. Hinduja's achievements that have led to the growth of the Hinduja Group as a transnational business conglomerate with roots across the world and in the UAE.

“I greatly admired his wisdom and generosity, and I continue to marvel at all that was accomplished by him,” Sheikh Nahyan added.

The event was held in the presence of the Hinduja brothers -- Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja -- along with family members and was attended by various business leaders from the UAE.

Those who shared their memories of S.P. Hinduja included Yusuf Ali MA, Lulu Group MD and Chairman, Ram Buxani, Group Chairman, ITL Cosmos, Vasu Shroff, Chairman of Regal Group, Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman of Al Tamimi and Co. among others.

Renowned singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Kailash Kher, and Anup Jalota paid their tributes to S.P. Hinduja with devotional songs.

The Hinduja family has received condolence letters and words of comfort from royalty across generations, presidents, prime ministers, spiritual and business leaders, global artists, cultural icons and associates on SP Hinduja's passing away.

