Mexico City, Jul 7 (AP) Tropical Storm Cristina has formed in the eastern Pacific far off the coast of Mexico and forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center said it is likely to beome that region's first hurricane of the season.

The storm centered about 535 miles (860 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Tuesday and it was heading to the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). It posed no immediate threat to land.

Forecasters said it was likely to grow to hurricane force on Wednesday while heading off into the Pacific. (AP)

