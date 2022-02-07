Beijing [China], February 7 (ANI): After two drivers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at the mainland China border, hundreds of freight trucks were delayed at Hong Kong's border, causing vegetable prices in Hong Kong to skyrocket.

More than 60 cross-border freight truckers were prohibited from leaving a quarantined hotel on Hong Kong's border with mainland China until they tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

Also Read | US Researchers Detect Four ‘Cryptic’ Variants of COVID-19 in Samples of Wastewater From New York City.

Due to this, the a border control point of Man Kam To was shut down twice over the weekend, causing supplies to be delayed.

According to Yuen Cheong, President of the Hong Kong Imported Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, between 70 and 80 trucks were unable to enter Hong Kong on Monday morning.

Also Read | Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Resume in Vienna from Tomorrow.

Because wet market vendors were unable to properly replenish, consumers should expect up to a 20 per cent price hike for various veggies on Monday, according to Yuen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)