Waterford (Michigan) [US], October 31 (ANI): As the United States continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has accused the American doctors of lying about COVID-19 deaths for financial gain.

"If you have a bad heart and are ready to die or if you have cancer and you are going to be dying soon and you catch COVID-19 -- that happens -- we mark it down to COVID-19. Our doctors get more money if someone dies from Covid. You know that, right?" Trump made the allegations just a few days ahead of the Presidential elections.

"Our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is, they say, 'I'm sorry, but you know, everybody dies from Covid.' But in Germany and other places, if you have a heart attack, or have cancer, you're terminally ill, you catch Covid, they say you died of cancer or a heart attack. With us, when in doubt, choose Covid," Trump added.

The US President further said that the reason that there are 'only 3 per cent' visits to the emergency room is a testimony to his relentless efforts.

"Thanks to our relentless efforts -- only 3 per cent of ER (emergency room) visits nationwide are related to the virus. We understand it (COVID-19) now but we are making the turn and the vaccines are coming," he added.

As the US reported more than 90,000 cases taking it beyond the 9 million cases mark-- according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Trump attributed the spike in cases to "more testing".

"You know, everything is Covid Covid Covid. You know that. You turn on the news, Covid Covid Covid Covid Covid. And you know, cases are up. Why are cases up? Because we test more than anybody in history. We test much more than India -- they have more than 1.5 billion people. Many countries don't test at all -- we test more. The deaths are down and people are getting better -- I am an example of it, my wife is an example of it," the US President said.

The United States has a total of 9,044,255 COVID-19 cases and 229,686 fatalities -- the worst affected country in terms of most cases and most deaths. The US Presidential Elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 3. (ANI)

