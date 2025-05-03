Washington, May 3 (AP) The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to clear the way for Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access Social Security systems containing personal data on millions of Americans.

The emergency appeal comes after a judge in Maryland restricted the team's access under federal privacy laws.

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

Social Security holds personal records on nearly everyone in the country, including school records, bank details, salary information and medical and mental health records for disability recipients, according to court documents.

The government says the DOGE team needs access to target waste in the federal government. Musk has been focused on Social Security as an alleged hotbed of fraud, describing it as a “ Ponzi scheme ” and insisting that reducing waste in the program is an important way to cut government spending.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 3: Ashok Gehlot, Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Laxmikant Kattimani - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 3.

An appeals court majority refused to lift the block on DOGE access, though it split along ideological lines. Conservative judges said there's no evidence that the team has done any “targeted snooping” or exposed personal information.

The lawsuit was originally filed by a group of labour unions and retirees represented by the group Democracy Forward.

The ruling from US District Judge Ellen Hollander in Maryland that blocked DOGE from Social Security systems did allow staffers to access data that has been redacted or stripped of anything personally identifiable. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)