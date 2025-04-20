Washington DC [US], April 20 (ANI): After the US Supreme Court temporarily barred the deportation of migrants, President Donald Trump's administration has urged the apex court to allow the use of alternative laws to remove a group of Venezuelan migrants detained in Texas, CNN reported.

Following the Supreme Court's order, the US Justice Department argued that the justices should deny the request to halt deportations under the controversial wartime authority provided by the Alien Enemies Act.

The Justice Department further urged the Supreme Court to provide clarity that it may remove at least some of the same migrants under less controversial immigration laws.

The Supreme Court's order did not distinguish between deportations under the Alien Enemies Act and other laws, CNN reported.

The court said, "The government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this court."

Earlier, the White House said in a statement Saturday morning that "President Trump promised the American people to use all lawful measures to remove the threat of terrorist illegal aliens, like members of (Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua), from the United States."

"We are confident in the lawfulness of the Administration's actions and in ultimately prevailing against an onslaught of meritless litigation brought by radical activists who care more about the rights of terrorist aliens than those of the American people," said press secretary Karoline Leavitt, as reported by CNN.

Previously, a Federal Judge in Washington DC told lawyers for migrants in Texas who believed the Trump administration was about to swiftly deport them under the Alien Enemies Act that he did not have the power to pause the deportations, even though he was concerned about the administration's actions, CNN reported.

The dispute between SC and the administration reflects Donald Trump's aggressive stance on deportations. (ANI)

