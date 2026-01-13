Washington DC [US], January 13 (ANI): Amid escalating anti-governmental protests in Iran and Washington issuing warnings to Tehran over its treatment of the protestors, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) was briefed on a broad range of military and covert options that could be employed against the Islamic Republic, extending well beyond conventional airstrikes, CBS News reported, citing two US Defence Department officials.

According to CBS News, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of national security discussions, said the options include integrated military, cyber, and psychological operations.

Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that Trump's national security team is scheduled to meet at the White House on Tuesday to review updated policy and military options related to Iran, though it remains unclear whether the president will attend.

As anti-government protests driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance continue to spread across Iran, Trump has repeatedly warned in recent weeks that the US could intervene if Iranian security forces intensify their crackdown on demonstrators.

On Sunday, Trump said that the Islamic Republic appears to be crossing a "red line" set by his administration, following the reports of the killing, mostly of protestors, prompting Washington to consider what he described as "very strong options".

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, when asked whether Iran had crossed the red line he had drawn over the treatment of protesters, Trump said, "They're starting to, it looks like."

According to a New York Times report, earlier, Trump was briefed on a range of military options targeting Iran.

As per the report, the options presented to the US President include targeted strikes on select sites in Tehran, including non-military infrastructure linked to the regime's internal security apparatus.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that air power and long-range missile capabilities remain key components of any potential military action, according to officials familiar with the matter.

However, Pentagon planners have also outlined cyber operations and psychological warfare measures to disrupt Iran's command-and-control systems, communications networks, and state-run media outlets.

These officials noted that such cyber and psychological tools could be used alongside traditional military force or deployed independently as stand-alone measures.

CBS News also reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reached out to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to explore direct diplomatic engagement. According to two sources with knowledge of the discussions, a possible meeting between the sides is under consideration, CBS News reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the US President said that Washington may be forced to take action against Iran amid ongoing nationwide protests, even as he revealed that Tehran has reached out to Washington seeking negotiations.

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said Iranian leaders had contacted Washington to discuss diplomatic engagement.

When asked whether Iran wanted to engage in diplomatic talks with him, Trump responded affirmatively.

"They do. They called. Iran called to negotiate yesterday. The leaders of Iran called. They want to negotiate. I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate," Trump said.

According to the most recent verified data from the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), a total of 646 people have lost their lives in connection with the protests so far. The death toll includes 505 protesters, among them nine children, as well as 133 members of Iran's military and security forces, one prosecutor, and seven civilians who were not involved in the demonstrations.

The current protest, in its 16th day, has spread nationwide, with 606 gatherings across 187 cities, according to HRANA. (ANI)

