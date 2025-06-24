Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) expressed optimism about the prospects of de-escalation in West Asia following Iran's retaliatory missile attack on American military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Trump suggested that the response may have "got everything out of Iran's system" and could mark the end of the current cycle of hostility, opening the door to peace.

Also Read | 'Reserves the Right To Respond Directly': Qatar on Iran's Retaliatory Action Against US at Al Udeid Air Base.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, the US President downplayed the impact of Iran's attack and praised the preparedness of American forces, noting Iran's response was anticipated and countered effectively.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired -- 13 were knocked down, and 1 was "set free," because it was headed in a non-threatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," Trump stated.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Air India Express Diverts 2 Doha-Bound Flights Following Qatar Airspace Closure.

"Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their "system", and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost and nobody to be injured," he added.

He further expressed hope that Iran and Israel will now embrace diplomacy and proceed to "Peace and Harmony" in the region, contrasting with his earlier stance against Iran.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he said.

In another post, Trump thanked the Emir of Qatar for advocating "Peace for the Region" amid escalating tensions. "I'd like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he stated.

Trump ended his string of posts with a triumphant note: "CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT'S TIME FOR PEACE!"

These remarks came following a significant escalation that unfolded in the region after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN.

The move is expected to be a retaliatory move by Iran after the US's airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)