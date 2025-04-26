World News | Trump Calls for Ukraine, Russia to Meet for 'very High Level' Talks, Says They Are Close to Deal

Kyiv, Apr 26 (AP) US President Donald Trump is calling for Ukraine and Russia to meet for "very high-level talks", saying they are "very close to a deal" on ending the bloody three-year war.

Trump posted on his Truth Social site shortly after arriving in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral that it was a "good day" of talks and meetings between the two sides. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, had made a visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

"They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to finish it off," Trump wrote. "Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war!" (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)