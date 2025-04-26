World News | Trump Calls for Ukraine, Russia to Meet for 'very High Level' Talks, Says They Are Close to Deal

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. US President Donald Trump is calling for Ukraine and Russia to meet for "very high-level talks", saying they are "very close to a deal" on ending the bloody three-year war.

Agency News PTI| Apr 26, 2025 03:56 AM IST
World News | Trump Calls for Ukraine, Russia to Meet for 'very High Level' Talks, Says They Are Close to Deal
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kyiv, Apr 26 (AP) US President Donald Trump is calling for Ukraine and Russia to meet for "very high-level talks", saying they are "very close to a deal" on ending the bloody three-year war.

Trump posted on his Truth Social site shortly after arriving in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral that it was a "good day" of talks and meetings between the two sides. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, had made a visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to finish it off," Trump wrote. "Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war!" (AP)

