Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lauded the performance of both nations' teams in a hard-fought hockey championship, a statement by the White House said.

The two leaders also talked about Monday's G7 call that will mark the third anniversary of the invasion and war in Ukraine.

"Today, President Donald J Trump held a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. The leaders expressed pride in the excellence of both nations' teams that faced off in a hard-fought hockey championship," the statement said.

The discussion turned to Monday's G7 call that will mark the third anniversary of the invasion and war in Ukraine.

PM Trudeau echoed President Trump's desire to see an end to the war and acknowledged that President Trump is the only world leader who can push through a just and lasting peace, as per the White House.

"President Trump reminded the Prime Minister that the war should never have started and would not have had he been President at the time. The Prime Minister agreed," the statement said.

Talking about the alleged fentanyl trade between Canada and the US, Trudeau said that Canada has enforced a 90 per cent reduction in fentanyl crossing the US border.

"Prime Minister Trudeau then informed President Trump that Canada has enforced a 90 per cent reduction in fentanyl crossing the US Northern Border and that the Canadian Border Czar would be in the United States next week for meetings with his American counterpart. The leaders said they both looked forward to Monday's call," the statement added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined measures in the country's "Canada's Border Plan" aimed at tackling the fentanyl trade.

He said that the plan will involve deploying "thousands more frontline personnel to the border" and launching a precursor chemical detection unit. Additionally, a new drug profiling centre will be established to combat the fentanyl trade. (ANI)

