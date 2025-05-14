Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday met with Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also in attendance, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated via phone.

They discussed key issues, including Russia-Ukraine, centred around finding a resolution to the conflict and addressed the ongoing war in Gaza, with Trump urging Syria to sign onto the Abraham Accords with Israel.

Meanwhile, Turkish President praised President Trump for lifting sanctions on Syria and "committed" to working alongside Saudi Arabia to encourage peace and prosperity in Syria.

Sharing a post on X, about President Trump's meet, White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt wrote, the Crown Prince also commended President Trump for his decision to lift the sanctions, calling it "courageous."

In respose, Trump thanked President Erdogan and the Crown Prince for their friendship, and told President Al-Sharaa that he has a "tremendous opportunity" to do something historic in his country.

President Trump encouraged President Al-Sharaa to do a great job for the Syrian people, and urged him to; Sign onto the Abraham Accords with Israel, Tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria, Deport Palestinian terrorists, Help the United States to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, Assume responsibility for ISIS detention centers in Northeast Syria.

"President Al-Sharaa thanked Trump, the Crown Prince, and President Erdogan for their efforts to put together the meeting, and recognized the significant opportunity presented by the Iranians leaving Syria, as well as shared US-Syrian interests in countering terrorism and eliminating chemical weapons," Leavitt wrote on X.

During their meet, President Al-Sharaa affirmed his commitment to the 1974 disengagement with Israel. President Al-Sharaa concluded with his hope that Syria would serve as a "critical link" in facilitating trade between east and west, and invited American companies to invest in Syrian oil and gas

Notably the 1974 Israel-Syria disengagement agreement was a deal between Israel and Syria to separate their military forces and reduce tensions after the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The agreement led to a ceasefire, with both countries agreeing to stop fighting.

A buffer zone was created between the two countries, and UN peacekeeping forces, known as UNDOF, were deployed to monitor the ceasefire and maintain stability in the area.

Further, Saudi Foreign Ministry also shared some pictures of the meet on X, and wrote, "A meeting brings together HRH the Crown Prince, the US President, and the Syrian President in Riyadh, with the Turkish President participating via phone."

Trump is on a Four-day tour of the Gulf for his first state visit since retaking office in January. The trip started in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

It marks Trump's second foreign visit as president after he attended Pope Francis's funeral in Rome in April. (ANI)

