The 72nd edition of Miss World is being hosted in India for the second consecutive year. The beauty queens from across the world are gearing up to represent the country at Hyderabad's grand finale event as they eye on the prestigious Miss World 2025 crown. The reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, will crown the successor at the end of the glorious event. As the grand finale nears, the audience is intrigued about the contestants. While Nandini Gupta will represent India at home soil, fans eagerly look forward to her competitor, Miss World Philippines Krishnah Gravidez, who has already made waves with her traditional ensemble during the Miss World 2025 opening ceremony. But who is Krishnah Gravidez? Meet the beauty queen captivating fans with her elegance and charm.

Who Is Miss Philippines Krishnah Marie Gravidez?

Krishnah Marie Gravidez aims to secure the Philippines' long-sought second Miss World crown, 12 years after Megan Young became the first Filipina to win the prestigious title in 2013. She was crowned Miss World Philippines 2014 and is set to represent her country at the Miss World 2025 pageant. Not just her beauty, but also her stunning sense of style effortlessly blending in different traditions and cultures, has kept her in the spotlight.

Miss Philippines Krishnah Gravidez at Miss World Opening Ceremony

During the Miss World 2025 opening ceremony, Krishnah Marie Gravidez opted for the cultural costume, honouring her Filipino culture on the global stage. The ensemble paid homage to the legendary Princess Gandingan, who was brought to life through Krishnah's performance of the traditional Singkil dance.

Her opening ceremony look impressed the audience. However, her appearance in shararas and churidars during her visit to India has already touched the hearts and impressed fashion critics.

Krishnah Gravidez Stuns in Sharara

Krishnah Gravidez Embraces the Desi Glamour

So, who do you think will win the prestigious crown? Well, only time will tell. It must be noted that the Miss World 2025 grand finale is scheduled to be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, on May 31.

