New York/Washington, Apr 4 (PTI) Former US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday arrested as he arrived to surrender at the Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

This is for the first time that a former US president has been under arrest and arranged for criminal charges.

The former president, who ruled the country for four years till January 2021, arrived at the specially secured Manhattan courthouse in an eight-car motorcade. He is expected to be fingerprinted and processed. Trump's mugshot may be taken.

"Trump is in police custody at the Manhattan district attorney's office ahead of his arraignment in court," CNN reported.

Shortly after Trump was put under arrest, his campaign released a mugshot picture of him on a t-shirt saying not guilty.

Trump, the first former US President to face a criminal charge, would surrender before Judge Juan Merchan. American media quoted Trump's attorneys as saying that the 76-year-old Republican leader, eying the White House for a second time in 2024, will plead not guilty to the criminal charges he is facing in connection with hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida where he is expected to deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

The arraignment proceeding is expected to be brief. The charges in the indictment will be read to him at the hearing, which is set to last about 10-15 minutes. Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, according to US media reports.

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!" Trump posted to Truth Social as he was en route to the courthouse.

Security was tightened in New York, in particular the courthouse in lower Manhattan, as hundreds of Trump's supporters have landed in the city to rally behind him. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned against any breaking of law and order.

The White House refrained from making a comment on the developments in New York except for saying that it's a legal matter.

"It's an ongoing case, so we're just not going to comment on the case specifically itself, but the president is going to focus on the American people like he does every day. This is not something that is a focus for him. He is going to focus on things like making sure that …continue to lower prices for the American people,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"Of course, this is playing out on many of the networks here on a daily basis for hours and hours, so obviously he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day, but this is not his focus for today,” she said in response to a question.

President Joe Biden, she said, was not given a heads up on Trump's indictment.

"He was briefed by his chief of staff and he learned about this just like all of you through the reporting. Our focus right now is on the American people. I'm just not going to comment on any ongoing case,” she said.

News outlets were not allowed to broadcast Trump's arraignment.

