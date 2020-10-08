Washington DC [USA], October 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) praised the kind of coronavirus treatment he received and assured Americans of providing "drugs ( COVID-19 treatment) to them free of charge."

"I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it," I want to get for you (Americans) what I got, and I am going to make it free. You are not going to pay for it. It's not your fault that this happened, it was China's fault, and China is going to pay a big price for what they did to this country, and what they have done to this world," Trump said in a video address to the nation posted on Twitter.

In his message, Trump highly praised the drugs used in his treatment and said that they were equivalent to a 'cure and as important as a vaccine'.

"I spent four days there, and I was not feeling so hot, and within a short period of time, they gave me a drug called Regeneron, and it was unbelievable and I felt good immediately. I felt good three days ago, as I do now. You have various drugs that help a lot, and I know they call them therapeutic, but to me, they weren't therapeutic, they just made me better, and I call that a cure. It is as much important to me as a vaccine," he said.

Speaking on vaccines, Trump said: "On the vaccines, we have many companies that are in final stages, such as Johnson and Johnson, Moderna etc. We are going to have a great vaccine very shortly, I think we should have it before the election, but the politics get involved, and that's okay, they want to play their games and it is going to be after the election."

Furthermore, the US President said that a lot of doses of such COVID-19 preventive drugs have been prepared and are awaiting emergency use authorisation.

"If you are feeling really bad, I think we are going to work it, so that you get them, and you are going to get them free, and especially if you are a senior, we are going to get you there quickly. We have hundreds of thousands of doses just about ready. I have emergency use authorization all set and we got to get it signed now, and you are going to get better really fast," he added.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

Last week, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

