Washington, March 18: President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded a more than hour-long call as the White House pushes its 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine aimed at ending the grinding war.

The White House and Kremlin did not offer any immediate details about the substance of the conversation, but both have confirmed that the call has ended. Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Deal: US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Will Speak on March 18 About War in Ukraine.

Trump said before the call that he expected to discuss with Putin land and power plants that have been seized during the three-year war. (AP)

